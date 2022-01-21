A CAR was elgulfed in flames in Shaftesbury, Newport, late last night - in the same street where another car caught fire a few weeks ago.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Wyndham Street at approximately 9.43pm on Thursday, January 20.
A crew from Malpas Station attended the scene and a stop message was received at approximately 10.09pm
Another car fire occurred on the same street on New Year's Eve, but it was not treated as supicious.
A resident has said that there are persistent issues in the area and "loads of fires set" recently.
They witnessed this most recent fire and said that their partner had to block the street to stop people from getting too close for fear of the car exploding.
As the fire service was quick to attend the fire, only the front of the car is burned out and at the time of writing remains on the street.
