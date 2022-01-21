A FLY-TIPPER has been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 for dumping bags of rubbish, broken furniture and cardboard boxes in a woodland near Pontypool.

Grace Gondongwe, of George Street in Pontypool, pleaded guilty to two offences relating to the illegal disposal of waste in Newport Magistrates’ Court last week, after a warrant was issued for her arrest for failing to attend.

The 39-year-old was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay costs of £450 to the council, and a victim surcharge of £140.

Six black bags of household waste were found fly-tipped in the George Street area of Pontypool on Thursday, April 8, 2020, and another six bags, along with broken furniture and four cardboard boxes were found dumped on a path off Tranch Road on Thursday, July 8, 2020.

The waste subsequently ended up in the woods off Tranch Road.

Investigations by officers from Torfaen council’s environmental health team revealed that the waste belonged to Gondongwe.

She pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in the George Street area, and to failing to make sure the person removing and transporting her waste was a registered waste carrier.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime, and it costs a lot of taxpayers money to clean up. It looks unsightly and can be detrimental to our communities and the environment.

“We hope that this case serves as a deterrent to those who are thinking about fly-tipping. Two thousand pounds is a lot of money, but fines can be higher.

“Every householder has a duty of care for disposing of their waste properly, so when making arrangements for someone to dispose of waste, residents are encouraged to check they have a valid waste carriers’ licence. It is also advisable to take a photograph of their details, or note them down.

“I would like to commend the excellent work of the council’s environmental health officers in bringing this case before the Courts and achieving a successful outcome.”

To report fly-tipping in Torfaen, visit: torfaen.gov.uk/en/Forms/Report/Flytipping.aspx