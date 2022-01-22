IT didn't take James Waite long to show why his Newport County AFC boss declared that looks are deceiving when it comes to the diminutive midfielder.

Last weekend the 22-year-old from Sebastopol made a swift Exiles debut just days after signing from Penybont on an 18-month contract, coming off the bench for a half-hour cameo in the 4-0 win against Harrogate.

Manager James Rowberry had coached the attacking midfielder at Cardiff City and predicted that his tenacity, despite being small in stature, would lead to him becoming a firm favourite at Rodney Parade.

That determination was proved just minutes after coming onto the pitch. Waite, on Football League debut, was clattered by a 36-year-old gnarled defender.

"Leon Legge went straight through 'Waitey' on the touchline when he first came on and he bounced straight back up," said Rowberry.

"The modern-day player might have stayed down but I knew James would get straight back up. That's the tenacious character that he is."

RAPID: James Waite on the run for County

Waite has always had to mix it with the bigger boys and got the chance to learn from one of Wales' finest pocket rockets.

Former Newcastle, Blackburn, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy, who was as fast with the verbals as on the break, was his academy coach at Cardiff City.

"I was really lucky to be coached by 'Bellers', who was a top professional himself," said Waite. "He looked out for me and passed on some great information that I took on board along the way.

"I don't think that I've had much of a choice, growing up I've always been on the smaller side but I'll battle.

"Bellamy was a great player who didn't let his size affect him and I don't plan on letting it affect me either."

Waite is a determined individual on the pitch and showed his resilience to battle back from the disappointment of being cut by the Bluebirds.

The midfielder, who first played at Griffithstown AFC and is still living at home with his parents and sister, headed for the Cymru Premier with Penybont.

It was a short stay after Rowberry landed the County job in mid-October and swiftly made Waite a January addition to his squad for the League Two promotion push.

James Waite warming up for County

"Everyone's journey is different. I had to dip back in to non-league football but here I am," said the midfielder, who had loan spells at Weston-super-Mare and Waterford.

"The main goal was to play in the Football League, I've had different chapters along the way to adjust to and learn my trade.

"I've had to work for everything that I've got, nothing has come easy but that is all part of the journey and makes it that bit more special."

After a Football League debut against Harrogate, Waite will target a first goal or assist in Scunthorpe this afternoon.