FIVE men were arrested at Cwmbran Stadium on Wednesday after disrupting staff at the vaccination centre.
The men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass on Wednesday, January 19.
They have all since been released on bail.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of protesters disrupting staff at the vaccination centre in Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran, shortly before 1pm on 19 January.
"Five men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and have since been released on bail."
Chief executive of Torfaen Leisure Trust and non-executive director of the Welsh Sports Association, Angharad Collins, said about the incident on Twitter: "Not nice to see our team @TorfaenLeisureT and our friends and partners @AneurinBevanUHB shook up!
"We are stronger together and we have each other’s back!
"Exceptional team work and collaboration! You should all be so proud!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.