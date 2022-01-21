THE Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is returning with a new route for 2022.

On Sunday, March 6, St David’s Hospice Care will host their popular fundraising half marathon, and have announced that this year there will be a change to the usual route.

The Newport half marathon is a popular event amongst the running community, with a route that takes the participants from the city centre out to Caerleon and back.

This year, the start will move from its usual spot on Commercial Street to Usk Way, right in the heart of the city.

The runners will head south, over the SDR Bridge and then left up Corporation Road before turning left to go over Newport Bridge. Here the runners will do a U-turn to head out towards Caerleon Road.

The rest of the route will remain unchanged.

Kris Broome, fundraising director at St David’s Hospice Care said “We were always aware of problems with the route as it was, particularly in respect of the roundabout near Newport Castle.

"This new route avoids that congestion, and also means that the car parks and bus station can remain open during the race.

"We are hoping that the residents and businesses along Corporation Road will come out and support the runners, as they do around the Glebelands area of the route.

"It creates a buzz that the runners enjoy. We appreciate that the road closures do cause some inconvenience – but hope that we can minimise that by opening up each road as soon as the last runners go by.

"For example, Corporation Road will close at 8am and re-open around 10am.”

The event annually raises thousands of pounds to support hospice patients and their families, and after having to offer it as a virtual event last year the hospice is looking forward to welcoming the runners to the City of Newport once more.

The University of South Wales are supporting St Davids Hospice Care by hosting the event in the Newport Campus building.

Event Manager Christine Vorres said: "It is a huge relief for us that the University of South Wales are allowing us to use their building.

"They are ideal partners for the race and we are delighted that we will also see a team of runners from the University taking part.”

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is on March 6 at 9am. To enter, or to find out more about planned road closures, visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com

St. David’s Hospice Care is one of the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care, caring for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost over £7.9 million.