A MAN was warned he is facing a “lengthy” jail sentence after he admitted causing a woman’s death by dangerous driving.
Andrew Vowles, 35, from Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the charge after Danielle Andrews, 28, from the Rhiwbina area of Cardiff, was killed two years ago.
The victim was a front seat passenger in a Volkswagen Golf car that crashed near the Coryton Interchange in the Welsh capital on November, 28, 2020.
At the time of her death a tribute was released through South Wales Police.
We are totally devastated by her death
It said: "Danielle was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter and niece who was tragically killed as a result of a road traffic collision.
“Danielle had links to the Valleys and Cardiff area and she will be missed by her many friends.
“She had a good sense of humour and would easily make friends.
“She has been taken far too early from our lives and we are totally devastated by her death and just hope that she has now found peace.”
After his client pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court, Vowles’ barrister Owen Williams asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
This was granted by Judge Nicola Saffman but she told the defendant to expect a “lengthy” jail term.
Vowles, of Pwll yr Allt, Tir-y-Berth, is due to be sentenced on February 11 and he was granted bail.
Judge Saffman told members of Miss Andrews’ family who attended court: “I am very sorry for your loss.”
