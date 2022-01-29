A CANAL-side cottage near Bettws in Newport is going up for auction next month.
Lock Cottage, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, needs plenty of TLC, but the two-bed property comes complete with rambling gardens.
It is being offered for sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £75,000-plus.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "I would see Lock Cottage appealing to someone looking for a secluded retreat in a rural location but which is not way out in the sticks.
"The manageable property isn't far from the city of Newport and the M4.
"The cottage, entrance kitchen bathroom and lounge on the ground floor with interconnection bedrooms above, could also make a very attractive investment for a holiday let or perhaps Airbnb.
"There is also scope, subject to planning, for a builder to construct perhaps a couple of houses on the land which extends to the front side and rear of the cottage."
The cottage, along with some sixty other properties, is being offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting on Tuesday, February 1 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, February 3.
