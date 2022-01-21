A MAN has been extradited from Albania in connection with the alleged murder of a South Wales man.

The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered by a member of the public at around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Westville Road, Cardiff.

Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana - who were both extradited from Paris last year - and Mario Qato have already been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial on March 1.

And now a fourth man, 20-year-old Gledis Mehalla, has been arrested in Albania and extradited to the UK to face charges. Mehalla was extradited on Thursday, January 20 in a successful, joint operation involving South Wales Police Major Crime Detectives and other UK and Albanian law enforcement agencies.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, January 21).

Mehalla was arrested in Albania on October 2, 2021, following the issue of an international arrest warrant for murder and grievous bodily harm by South Wales Police.

The Home Office issued an extradition request which was subsequently ordered by an Albanian Court on November 5, 2021.

Other individuals arrested during this investigation remain on bail awaiting trial in relation to other matters.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK; we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe.

“I am very keen now to establish the whereabouts of two more Albanian nationals who are wanted in connection with this offence. I would appeal to the Albanian community in the UK and abroad to assist us in locating the two wanted men.

"There is a Crimestoppers reward for information leading to their arrest.”

The two other men remain wanted on suspicion of murder are:

Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.

Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff.

Mr O’Shea added that information can be sent directly through the Major Investigation Public Portal, and will be treated in the “strictest confidence” but urges the two suspects to “come forward voluntarily”.

Numerous vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes could contain vital evidence and was last seen in Cardiff on the day the body was found. A previous registered owner of the car lives in Cardiff and is not connected to this investigation.

Crimestoppers are offering a £5,000 reward for information about the outstanding suspects and the Mercedes’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call 101, e-mail SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or send via this portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO