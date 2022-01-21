HARD-HITTING Dragons hooker Richard Hibbard has retired with the former Wales and Lions star admitting ‘my body has said enough is enough’.

The 38-year-old made his professional debut for the Ospreys in 2004 and has enjoyed a glittering career featuring 38 Wales caps, a Six Nations title success and a Lions series win.

Hibbard signed a new contract to play a fourth season at Rodney Parade thanks to an impressive end to his 2020/21 campaign.

He came off the bench in the first game of the season against his former Ospreys teammates but hasn’t featured since despite the absence of injured Wales hooker Elliot Dee.

Hibbard has struggled with shoulder issues and has now taken the decision to hang up his boots.

Richard Hibbard on the charge for Wales against Scotland

“I’m very sad to say that, unfortunately, my body has finally said enough is enough,” he said.

“What a ride it’s been. I’ve been lucky enough to do everything I’ve wanted, and more, in this great game.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Dragons and it’s exciting to see the young front row talent and hookers coming through the ranks now, that’s a real positive for the region.”

Hibbard was a member of four title-winning squads over a decade with the Ospreys before heading to test himself in the English Premiership with Gloucester in 2014.

His combative style made him a favourite at the Cherry and Whites, where he won the European Challenge Cup, before he became a high-profile signing by the Dragons in the summer of 2018.

Hibbard made 60 appearances for the Rodney Parade side and was back to his fiery best at the end of last season, strong at the set piece and physical around the park.

LEGEND: Richard Hibbard

“Hibbs has been an important figure during my time at Dragons, both his efforts on the field and his work developing youngsters within our squad,” said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

“His contribution to Welsh rugby has been enormous over the years, especially when you consider what he achieved and the impact he made for Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

“I’m sure he will be greatly missed by supporters of our game, with whom he always had a great affinity.”

Hibbard won 38 caps for Wales after making his debut on the tour to Argentina in 2006.

He played in four of the games in the 2013 Six Nations triumph – including the incredible 30-3 win over England – to earn a spot on the Lions tour to Australia.

Hibbard featured in all three Tests and started in the decisive win in Sydney.