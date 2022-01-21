A KNIFEMAN was pepper-sprayed by police officers after he picked up a blade when they came to arrest him.

The dramatic incident was captured on PC Martyn Sanders’ body worn camera as he was dealing with an outstanding bail warrant at Lex Littlewood’s Tredegar home.

The footage was played at Cardiff Crown Court by prosecutor Paul Hewitt.

After PC Sanders entered Littlewood’s house, the defendant began talking about an alleged police investigation about two tonnes of cocaine being shipped to Crickhowell.

His barrister said his client suffered from “delusions”.

The video shows Littlewood telling PC Sanders: “I don’t ******* believe this! Always on the weekend!”

The officer replies: “Come on Lex. You’ve got to go butt.”

When Littlewood refused, the PC Sanders went to the front door and beckoned a colleague outside to help him.

The defendant then went into his kitchen, picked up a knife and shouted at the two officers: “Stay away from me! Leave me alone!”

He was then sprayed, subdued and handcuffed before he was led away into custody.

Littlewood is asked, “What did you pick up the knife for Lex?”

The defendant then starts shouting: “Help! Help! They are trying to kill me!”

The 55-year-old, of Rhyd Terrace, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

This offence, committed on Sunday, September 26, 2021, put him in breach of a suspended sentence for affray.

That related to an incident where he made threats to kill at a family gathering after a row over an inheritance.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Littlewood, said he had been remanded in custody since his arrest in the autumn.

The defendant suffers from mental health difficulties, the court was told.

Judge Nicola Saffman told Littlewood: “At 9.40am, PC Sanders went to your home to deal with a bail warrant and was extremely kind to you.

“When he called for assistance, you went to get a kitchen knife and told the officers to stay away from you and leave you alone.”

She added: “I accept you regret what you did but there was a threat of violence with a weapon.”

Littlewood was jailed for five months and was eligible to be released immediately due to the time he had already served in custody on remand.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the kitchen knife.