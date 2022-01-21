CONCERNS have been expressed that the number of children educated at home in Blaenau Gwent has nearly doubled in one year.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Joint Education, Learning and Social Services scrutiny committee on Friday, January 21, figures revealed that 102 children were being home schooled in July 2021.

This had gone up from 55 in July 2020.

The data was included in a report on safeguarding performance from April to September 2021

Cllr Derrick Bevan said: “I’m concerned and think they need to be checked more often than they are.”

The council’s director of social services Damien McCann agreed.

Pointing to a case from Pembrokeshire in 2011, when eight-year-old Dylan Seabridge – who was home schooled – died from survy, Mr McCann lamented that the Welsh Government had not brought in a mandatory home education register as well as allowing for more visits taking place.

These were suggestions from the Child Commissioner Sally Holland back in 2016.

Mr McCann said: “From a safeguarding perspective the issue had been flagged up with the Welsh Government for several years.

“I don’t know what the reluctance is but it’s clearly there politically to make the changes that will make children in those environments safer.”

Cllr John C Morgan asked why children and parents were choosing home schooling.

The council’s strategic education improvement manager, Michelle Jones said: “Some of the reasons cited have been around covid anxiety, cultural reasons and mental health issues.

“We work very closely with home educated cases to ensure that home visits are undertaken to offer support, advice and guidance.”

Ms Jones explained that 75 per cent of families in Blaenau Gwent had received a visit in the previous 12 months compared to the national average of 53 per cent.

She added that an education welfare officer had been appointed to specifically work with families who are home schooling.

Ms Jones said: “It’s important to note there are appropriate processes in place to monitor elective home education and there are additional measure for those families who refuse home visits.”

Councillors voted to accept the report.