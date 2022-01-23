A DRUG dealer started selling high purity cocaine on Facebook after he lost his job and fell into debt.

Dustin Tyler, 38, from Monmouthshire, would use the social networking site to advertise and supply coke to make money when he was broke.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said police officers seized just over 6g of cocaine with a purity of 81 per cent when they raided the defendant’s home.

The drugs had a street value of around £630, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Detectives analysed the defendant’s Samsung mobile phone which contained drug trafficking messages.

Mr Bebb said: “He was selling cocaine for financial reward.

“The defendant told the police he had lost his job and was buying cocaine from a friend and selling it on.

“He said he was in debt and owed a lot of money.”

Tyler, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted the simple possession of amphetamine after a small amount of the class B drug was found at his home.

The offences took place between November 2020 and May 2021.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions.

Thomas Stanway, representing Tyler, said: “After the defendant became unable to fund his own habit, he started supplying to people who were known to him.

“He would message other friends who were users.

“There were no text bombs and he wasn’t earning significant sums and there is no application for a proceeds of crime investigation.

“He wasn’t living an extravagant lifestyle – he was on Universal Credit.”

Tyler had fallen behind with his rent payment with Monmouthshire Housing Association and had sought help for his drug problem.

Mr Stanway added: “This has been a wake-up call for him.

“He’s ashamed and feels embarrassed for his family.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Tyler for 18 months, suspended for two years.