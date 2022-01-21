COUNCILLORS in Newport have backed further rules for dog owners in public spaces - including a ban on dogs from sport pitches.

The ban is part of Newport City Council’s proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which will now go to senior councillors before it is approved.

In a public consultation, 58 per cent of respondents agreed that dogs should be banned from marked sports pitches during their respective seasons.

In an Overview and Management Scrutiny Committee meeting, held on Friday, January 21, Cllr Matthew Evans said he was “happy to support” the sports pitch ban.

But, Cllr Evans, who is the leader of the council’s Conservative Group, said plenty of bins should be available and that common sense should be used by those enforcing the rules.

In response to the PSPO, animal welfare charity Dogs Trust said: “We feel that exclusion zones should be kept to a minimum, and that excluding dogs from all sports pitches for long stretches of the year is unnecessary.

“In some cases sports pitches may account for a large part of the open space available in a public park, and therefore excluding dogs could significantly reduce available dog walking space for owners.”

The proposed PSPO also states that dogs must be kept on leads in all council-owned cemeteries and they are prohibited from enclosed children’s play areas.

Additionally, all dog owners must remove – and have appropriate means to remove – their dog’s faeces.

Dog faeces can be disposed of in any council waste bin.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey, who represents Rogerstone, welcomed the PSPO because she had received “lots of complaints about dog fouling”.

The rules will be enforced by authorised council officers and police constables, who can also request for dogs to be put on leads if they are not “under proper control”.

Failure to comply with the rules will result in a fine and these can be issued on the spot by an officer or constable.