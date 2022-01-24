Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Romi-Jean Harper Thomas' birthday was made even more special as she arrived on Christmas Day at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. She weighed 6lb 14oz. Her mum is Rebecca Thomas, of Trevethin, and her big sisters is Tillie-Victoria Thomas.

Paris Amaddio was born on November 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 6lb 13oz. She is the first child of Kerry-lee Eastop and Callum Amaddio, of Newport.

Cadi Mead Gallan was born on November 11, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 8lb 4oz. She is the first child of Holly and James Gallan, of Newport.

Raya-Rose Debbie Elizabeth Knight was born on the landing at home in Cwmbran on November 21, 2021, weighing 7lb 05oz. Her parents are Emily and Robert Knight and her siblings are Brooklyn (seven) and Ellie-Mae (two). Mum Emily said: "My waters broke and I called the Grange Hospital and was told not to rusk in because I wasn't having any pain. Within an hour of calling I gave birth on my landing. It was a big shock, she literally came out of nowhere! I can't thanks the paramedics enough for everything they did."

Dawson David Fehrlin was born on December 18, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. He is the first child of Elizabeth Hine and Steven Fehrlin, of Cwmbran.

Adelina Martini was born nine days late on Christmas Day at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. Her parents are Kayleigh Faulkner and Aldo Martini, of Newport, and her big brother is Giorgio (five).