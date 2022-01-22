PLANS to introduce major changes to one of the busiest roundabouts in Newport have been revealed.

This week, Transport for Wales have submitted Environment Impact documents to Newport City Council, ahead of full plans to change the way that Old Green Roundabout operates.

And, should those plans be approved, it will drastically alter the road layout for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Located directly in between the River Usk and Newport city centre, Old Green Roundabout is a major intersection, as it leads to Newport Bridge, one of just three bridges in the city which links the eastern portion of the city with the west.

It also connects with the B4591, and the A4042, which also runs directly underneath the roundabout itself, below the pedestrian underpass too.

But, with so many major routes leading to this one single point, it is understandably, an extremely busy part of the roadway, and one that has been known for significant accidents at times.

Now, in part due to the busy nature of this area, and as part of wider schemes to increase “active travel” and reduce congestion on the M4 in South Wales, alternatives are being considered.

Plans to upgrade the transport infrastructure in Newport were first raised last January, but now, parts of the project, including the installation of the Devon Place footbridge, are moving forwards.

So, what is being proposed?





At this time, Transport for Wales (TfW) are undertaking what they have described as a feasibility study, “to determine possible improvements to the junction at Old Green Roundabout”, where the current roundabout junction connects with Queensway and the B4591.

According to planning documents, “the various options being considered are aimed at providing cycle lanes to encourage active travel and improving the flow of buses, to encourage use of public transport.

Continuing, TfW have said that “the study comprises part of a wider scheme led by the South East Wales Transport Commission for the purpose of developing a ‘network of alternatives’ to reduce congestion on the M4 in south east Wales.”

The proposed plans are said to have two key elements – including the removal of the roundabout itself.

How the junction could instead look Picture: SEWTC

Instead, a traffic light-controlled junction could be introduced to replace this, with the roads being extended into the existing central open roundabout area.

The A4042 would continue to pass underneath this space as it currently does.

Meanwhile, pedestrian and cycle routes would connect to existing routes at ground level, with the new parts crossing the newly-created junction.

As for the second element of the plans, the taxi interchange at Newport Railway Station would be modified to provide a drive-in – drive-out system for buses, and the introduction of a dedicated bus lane on Queensway.

At this time, the plans appear to be in their early stages, with an Environmental Impact Assessment screening letter sent to Newport City Council last Friday (January 14).

Everything you need to know about these plans can be found here.