MAC has launched a new Lunar Luck collection to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
This fierce full-face lineup of lucky reds and majestic metallics calls for a New Year filled with confidence, courage and bold beauty looks.
Included in the collection is a gleaming Extra Dimension Skinfinish, Powder Kiss Lipstick and Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour.
Makeup enthusiasts can also purchase specially decorated brushes and a new eyeshadow palette with nine colours.
Each product comes wrapped and ready to gift in powerful peony-printed packaging.
MAC Senior Manager of Makeup Artistry Pegan Rabanal said: "MAC Lunar Luck ignites the creativity and passion to step into the New Year in style.
“Spring Festival – as Lunar New Year in China is also known – is a warm time rooted in love, laughter and everything that comes from the heart."
The collection is available to buy on the MAC website and will be in stores nationwide from January 20.
Lunar New Year - also called the Spring Festival - is celebrated on Tuesday, February 1 this year.
Lunar New Year is the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles, based on the lunar calendar.
Buy the collection via the MAC website here.
