AN RAF plane has been seen flying low near the border between Monmouthshire and Herefordshire as it undertakes training.
Pirate 26, a 100 Squadron Hawk from RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, was seen in the skies above Pontrilas in South-West Herefordshire, between Hereford and Abergavenny, on Thursday.
The RAF said it was completing some basic forward air controller training in the area, with Flightradar 24 showing it was flying at just 2,700 feet.
The flight tracking website also said the jet was going at a ground speed of 317 knots – the same as 365 miles per hour.
It was flying around the area at around 1pm, with the flight path also covering Ewyas Harold and Llanvetherine on the border between Herefordshire and Monmouthshire.
The Hawks, set to be withdrawn from service with 100 Squadron by the end of March, are used primarily in the "aggressor role", the RAF website said.
It means the planes simulate enemy forces and provide essential training to the RAF front-line units.
But the planes will continue to be used by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, until 2030.
"The Hawk T Mk1 is equipped to an operational standard and is capable of undertaking a war role," the RAF said.
"t has two underwing pylons cleared to carry AIM-9L Sidewinder air-to-air missiles or a telemetry pod for recording missions to enable post-flight debriefing.
"In the close air support training role it can carry up to eight 3kg practice bombs."
