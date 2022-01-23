IS THERE an individual at your school who’s a face that everybody knows; who has devoted a lifetime to their role and is a beacon of excellence?

Perhaps it’s a long-serving teacher who has enthused generations with their passion for their subject or pastoral team member who has helped many to steer a path through their emotions.

Maybe you admire the decades of service put in by a cleaner who has kept classrooms spick and span; a lollipop man or woman who ensure safe road crossings or a lunchtime supervisor known for their knack of spotting youngsters having a hard time in the playground and making them feel that they have a friend.

The ‘lifetime achievement’ category of the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, sponsored by Western Power Distribution, exists to honour those who are the beating hearts of the schools, colleges and early learning centres at which they work.

We hope our readers will tell us about those humble people who dismiss their achievements by saying they’ve simply been ‘doing my job’.

The past two years in particular have seen many people stepping up to the plate and going over and above their job descriptions to ensure those they look after remain safe and continue to learn.

More than often they’ve not sought any recognition for their dedication; it’s simply what they do.

Now is your chance to shine a light on the hardworking people who have devoted a lifetime to their role.

Show them just how much they are appreciated and how they make the places in which they work better for everybody.

This coming week will be your last chance to log on to the website for the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University, to make your nominations. You’ll find all the information you need at: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards/, so why not make the most of this opportunity to share your high regard for somebody who has dedicated a lifetime to education, school life or young people.

Don’t forget that over the next week it will still be possible to send in nominations for any of our 15 categories in the awards, which cover everything from teachers, further education lecturers, teaching assistants and early years workers to digital innovations and initiatives for learning Welsh.

See your schools and education hero or heroine the recognition they deserve at our online awards ceremony on Thursday, April 7, which will be available for all to view through the Argus Facebook page.

But don’t forget:that Friday, January 28, is the last day for nominations. Why not spend half an hour filling out our online form today? Your actions might mean the world to your education hero.