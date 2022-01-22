NEWPORT County AFC will try to give a 500-strong Amber Army plenty to cheer at Scunthorpe United this afternoon.

The Exiles have provided free coach travel for the travelling contingent who are making the 420-mile round trip to Glanford Park.

Promotion-chasing County hope that the supporters will give them an extra edge to avoid an upset against the League Two strugglers.

“Fair play to the club for putting the transport on, it's a really nice touch,” said manager James Rowberry.

“I don't expect anything less from this club, it's very a family-driven, supporter-driven club because of the ownership structure.

“We are expecting 500 and that would be amazing going to Scunthorpe. They make a massive difference for us and they are in instrumental to what we do.

“To travel four or five hours up to Scunthorpe on a Saturday morning is remarkable and I have nothing but admiration for them. I hope we can put a performance in for them.”

Thanks for those of you that are making the way to Scunthorpe via the free coach 🙌#NCAFC🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/XoHJNLdnZP — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) January 22, 2022

Sixth-placed County can strengthen their grip on a play-off berth and keep the heat on those above them with victory.

One-from-bottom Scunthorpe are in serious danger of relegation after going close to the drop last season and were hammered 4-0 and 3-0 in their last two meetings with the Exiles.

However, there is no danger of Rowberry & Co taking the Iron, who have drawn three of their last four league games on home soil, lightly.

“They are fighting for their lives and have a very good manager in Keith Hill, who has been around the divisions,” said the Exiles boss.

“One thing that we will have to be is patient because teams have a lot more possession than them. Scunthorpe have the second lowest percentage of possession in the league with 45 per cent.

“We will have to take the ball and be patient with our build-up. It will be a challenging game because we will have to break them down.

“They overload the middle of the pitch well and we will have to find ways to combat that. We have to impose ourselves on the game.”