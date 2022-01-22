WORK to repair a burst pipe on a busy Newport road has been completed, after a day of disruption.

Motorists hoping to travel along Nash Road or a section of the SDR in Lliswerry yesterday may have been better served travelling in a boat, after a burst water main flooded the road.

Welsh Water confirmed that for much of the day (Friday, January 21), some nearby residents were left without running water in their homes.

Nearby Lliswerry High School and the Newport Coleg Gwent campus also made the decision to close for the day, as they were also left without working toilet or water facilities.

It came as an added blow for a number of students at the high school, with exams set to take place yesterday.

Flood water at the Aldi store

Pupils who were able to safely arrive before the decision to close the school were able to sit the exam.

It is understood that efforts are underway to rearrange the exams for the remaining students.

Late Friday night, Newport City Council confirmed that Welsh Water crews had been able to repair the burst water pipe.

Additional grit was placed on this section of road, to prevent what had essentially been a lake from turning into an ice rink overnight.

While work was carried out, traffic, including local bus routes 42, 43, and 44 were impacted, with a knock-on impact being felt elsewhere on the city’s traffic network.

Along with the school and college, the local Aldi supermarket was also badly affected, with a huge pool of water covering much of the store carpark.

Meanwhile, local businesses told the Argus that road closures and disruption resulted in a day of lost trade for them.

On Monday (January 24), both the local high school and college are expected to be open as usual.