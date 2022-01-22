AN APARTMENT inside the historic Balmoral Quays Victorian bathing house is for sale for almost £1 million.
The three-floor apartment at 4 Balmoral Quays is open to offers in excess of £999,995.
Located on the beach front right near the Esplanade, the property has three bedrooms and retains much of the original Victorian architecture, such as the brickwork and windows.
The ground floor has a spa area with a jacuzzi, sauna and toilet and shower facilites.
The spa area
Near to this is a gym area on the mezzanine floor that overlooks the spa area.
The central floor of the property contains three bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and the main living area.
The master bedroom also contains an en-suite and a Juliette balcony, as well as a fitted wardrobe.
The lounge
The main area contains a large kitchen and lounge area with a log burner.
The top floor of the apartment overviews the kitchen and lounge and is currently used for a home office and for an extra seating area.
There are two allocated parking spaces which are gated and the house includes an internal CCTV system and intercom.
The top floor
A fully furnished option may be available upon negotiation with the sellers.
To find out more about the apartment click here or call Martin & Co on 02920482250.
