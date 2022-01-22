A YOUNG woman from Barry preaching body confidence has taken the internet by storm.

When 25-year-old Charly Anne, from Barry, started being more active on social media in the first national lockdown she didn't anticipate that she'd end up with more than 69,000 TikTok followers with more than one million likes on her TikTok channel, along with more than 12,000 followers on Instagram.

Charly Anne said: “In the first lockdown I started posting more on social media. People started messaging me saying that I’d helped them feel confident and it just grew from there.

“I was not expecting such a big following; it just sort of happened and I can't believe it.

“I’ve been big since I was younger. Sometimes I think back to when I was bullied in school; I’d never have thought then I’d be doing this on TikTok – I wish I could go back and show myself.”

Charly's budding stardom has helped her grow more confident, while giving her a platform to encourage other women (and men) to love their bodies and dress how they want.

“Fashion shouldn’t have a weight limit,” said Charly.

"Most people don't actually care what you look like, so it shouldn't matter. As soon as you stop worrying what other people think then your confidence shines through.

“It’s nice to see social media starting to show different bodies. I get a few trolls and I try not to be bothered by them because the nice comments outweigh the nasty ones.

“I get women and men message me telling me they feel more confident which makes it all worth it.”

Her TikTok content varies, with a common theme of body positivity and self confidence. She includes reviews of plus size clothing - with brands sending her item to feature - and other content, such as "what I ate today" and "spend the day with me" style videos.

At the moment she has certains days dedicated to creating content, but she hopes it will one day be a full-time gig.

“I can’t wait to do this full-time as my following grows,” added Charly.

"I’m so lucky to be able to do this and I have so much fun making content.

“My friends are so supportive – they take me out to help make content and throw parties when I reach milestones. I’ve met and gotten close to a few women doing similar on social media.

“It’s a bit overwhelming at times, but I absolutely love it."