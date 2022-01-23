HUNDREDS of people have signed a petition demanding changes to Barry Island car parking.

A petition to Vale of Glamorgan Council which includes numerous suggested changes to parking on Barry Island – including scrapping charges during off-peak months – has been signed by more than 890 people.

The online petition, started by Christina Rogers, suggests that car park charges should be scrapped between November and February, saying the majority of people visiting in these months are "mostly dog walkers and people wanting to nip into a small local business".

But the council claims a previous removal of the charges didn't impact visitor levels.

The cost for a car parking at Harbour Road car park or Nell’s Point car park is £1 for up to an hour, £6 for all day, or £3 for all evening. Coastal parking permits are also available, and can also be used at Ogmore and Southerndown and cost £50 for six months of £100 for 12 months. Blue Badge holders can park for free.

Cllr Peter King, Vale of Glamorgan cabinet member for neighbourhood services and transport said: “In order to reflect its status as a year-round attraction, the council’s cabinet previously agreed to remove seasonal charges for Barry Island car parks.

"These charges bring Barry Island into line with the council's other coastal resorts and does not appear to have impacted visitor numbers to the Island.

“The overall approach to parking changes at the Island is designed to increase parking turnover, which should bring more visitors and benefit local businesses.

"The charges apply only to car parks, with no charge for parking on street.”

But, the petition suggests parking on the street may also be an issue, referencing other areas of concern including:

An uneven ratio of disabled and non-disabled parking spaces;

Dangerous and unsafe parking, with lighting suggested at car parks;

Wanting official parking permit pays for all residents on Friars Road and Paget Road – there are six bays for the latter.

“The council is currently monitoring resident parking zones across various streets at Barry Island for 12 months,” added Cllr Peter King.

“Once this monitoring period has elapsed, we will consider any changes necessary across all resident parking zones.”

The petition is available at https://bit.ly/3qb6389