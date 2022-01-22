FURIOUS residents of a Newport cul-de-sac where a bridge was closed almost six months ago over fears it could collapse have slammed plans to close an emergency entrance to their street.

In August last year Newport City Council closed the Old Bassaleg Bridge - the only vehicle access to Forge Mews - over fears it could collapse.

People living in the street were left temporarily stranded following the abrupt closure of the bridge, until an emergency entrance was made by removing a sound barrier from the A467 bypass.

Forge Mews residents will no longer be able to park outside their homes if the council closes the emergency entrance.

But now, in a letter sent to residents last week, the council confirmed that initial repair works had been completed and that the bridge was able to reopen to pedestrians - but will remain closed to vehicles.

However, they said they would also remove the emergency access point off the A467, and until further notice will only allow emergency vehicles to enter Forge Mews through a padlocked gate.

This means residents will no longer be able to park their cars outside their homes – with temporary parking bays being proposed on Viaduct Way, which is across the other side of the bridge.

In a list of grievances seen by the Argus, residents said the closing the current entrance would have a “massive impact” on their day-to-day lives and accused the council of failing to consult them on any of the decisions it has made.

Old Bassaleg Bridge, which leads on to Forge Mews was closed back in August over fears it would collapse.

“Newport City Council are an utter disgrace,” Lisa Grant said.

“We have already endured a terribly stressful time since the closure of Old Bassaleg Bridge in August 2021.

“We will in effect be totally locked in and I feel this is an infringement of our human rights and freedom of choice – it’s having a massive impact on our mental health.

“The council told us that by law they had to provide us with an access point – so why are they taking it away?

“We’ve had no contact from the people who have come up with this preposterous idea.”

The council says it will close the emergency entrance point to Forge Mews.

Residents say one of the biggest fears is that the decision will effectively mean they are cut-off from services such as carers, plumbers, and electricians – who would not be able to directly access Forge Mews.

Sarah Rodgers, who helps care for an elderly resident on the street, says she’s worried carers might have trouble reaching them and that there would be other issues with wheelchair access.

“We’re totally isolated,” she told the Argus.

“A resident that I help care for is usually seen by carers four times a day – where are they going to park?

“My 85-year-old mother also comes to visit me regularly and under these plans she’s going to have to park over the other side of the bridge and cross the icy bridge during the winter. The council haven’t thought about the effect this is going to have on us all.”

Ms Rodgers says she noticed that temporary parking bays had been painted in December, but that residents were only notified about them in the letter they received last week.

These temporary parking bays have been put in place by the council on Viaduct Way.

“Again, we’ve had no contact and no consultation on any of this,” she added.

David Liles said opening and closing a gate for emergency services to access Forge Mews would take up “precious time” - which could be critical in an emergency situation - and there were considerable safety concerns with the bridge surface often freezing in winter months.

“It could be the difference between life and death,” he said.

“Especially now in the winter, what if the padlock freezes? It just doesn’t make any sense that the council have put a solution in place, and now they’re deciding to remove it."

Others feared that their cars wouldn’t be safe parked over on Viaduct Way and those with children said carrying shopping over would be a “nightmare.”

“If I have to carry bags of food shopping from the car across the bridge. Do I leave my two young children in the car while I do that or leave them in the house unattended,” one parent said.

Residents would have to walk over Old Bassaleg Bridge, which regularly freezes during the winter, in order to reach their homes.

“My car insurance currently covers me having my car on the driveway – my premium will likely go up – will the council be covering the additional cost?

“None of this is the residents' fault, yet it’s become our problem.”

Miss Edwards, an ambulance worker, said she regularly works shifts and stores her equipment in her car.

“If I have to leave for work early in the morning and it’s pitch black crossing that bridge to get to my car, who knows what could happen – it doesn’t feel safe at all.”

Alison Williams, another resident, said she and her neighbours “want answers” and that there’s been a “total lack of respect” from the council.

Those living on Forge Mews are now considering taking legal action against Newport City Council and say they deserve a reduced rate on their council tax for the inconvenience being caused to them.

Newport City Council has been approached for comment.