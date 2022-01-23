THREE Caerphilly residents have been fined for failing to pay for their train tickets while traveling on the railways in South Wales.

Meanwhile, a fourth person from the county borough has been hit with a fine for travelling beyond the limits of a ticket that they had purchased.

All four appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court earlier this month (January 6-7).

Three of the four individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

Elsewhere, the fourth was found guilty in his absence.

What did the court hear?





Magistrates heard that on June 4, 2021, Jasmine Dean travelled on the railway without paying a fare.

The 25-year-old, of Keble Court, Caerphilly, travelled on a Transport for Wales service between Barry Docks and Barry Island, without having paid the £2.80 fare, and with “intent to avoid payment”.

Her guilty plea was taken into account, and she was issued with a £50 fine.

Dean was also ordered to pay costs of £179, a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and compensation of £2.80 to Transport for Wales.

The following day, Miah Curley appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court charged with travelling on the railway without paying a fare, relating to a journey made on October 11, 2021.

Curley, of Grays Gardens, Machen, Caerphilly, was found to have travelled between Caerphilly and Cardiff Queen Street without having paid the £4.90 fare, and with “intent to avoid payment”.

The 19-year-old’s guilty plea was taken into account and a fine of £74 was issued.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £179, a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and compensation of £4.90.

The same day, Ryan Roles was also sentenced for travelling on the railway without paying his fare.

The 20-year-old, from The Crescent, Caerphilly, was found to have travelled between Ystrad Mynach and Cardiff Queen Street on October 12, 2021, with paying the £4.90 fare, and with intent to avoid payment.

Roles was handed a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay costs of £179, a £22 surcharge, and £4.90 in compensation.

His guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was imposed.

Finally, Jared Hammond was charged with having travelled beyond the distance which he had paid for on the railway.

The 24-year-old, from Davies Drive, Caerphilly, was found to have paid for a journey between Cardiff Queen Street and Heath High Level station, though he “knowingly and wilfully proceeded by train beyond the distance paid for” on October 20, 2021.

This charge was proved in the absence of Hammond, who was fined £220, and made to pay costs of £179.

He has also been ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and £4.90 in compensation.