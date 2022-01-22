NEWPORT and the surrounding South Wales areas are set for an evening of freezing conditions, with gritters set to be deployed.

With temperatures set to linger dangerously close to freezing point tonight (Saturday, January 22), gritters will be out and about across the region.

The gritters are set to be out overnight, into Sunday morning.

It comes as part of winter-long efforts to keep traffic in South Wales moving safely and freely, even during challenging conditions.

Tonight’s gritting effort isn’t the first time in recent days that the gritters have been out in Newport though – with de-icing salt used as part of efforts to tackle flooding in Lliswerry following the burst water main on Friday morning.

But, weather conditions which could result in icy conditions has prompted Traffic South Wales to take action.

Confirming the news, they took to social media, saying: “Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.

“Take extra care on roads that are vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.

“Planning ahead & driving to the conditions will help you stay safe.”

What weather conditions are forecast?





According to the Met Office, in Newport, it is set to be a dry, and partly cloudy evening and night.

And, it is that slight cloud cover which might keep the temperatures from dipping below the forecasted two degrees.

Further east into Monmouthshire, and some foggy conditions can be expected tonight from 10pm, with temperatures falling to as low as zero degrees.

Conditions look set to be slightly better in the Blaenau Gwent region, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, with more favourable weather conditions – thanks to cloud coverage high above the Gwent region.

Tomorrow (Sunday, January 23), it looks set to be another dry, but bitterly cold day across the entire region.