MANAGER James Rowberry believes Newport County AFC showed their steel with a win against the Iron in Scunthorpe.

The Exiles backed up their 4-0 hammering of Harrogate with a 1-0 success at Glanford Park to climb to fifth in League Two.

They created a raft of chances but struck just once through Courtney Baker-Richardson’s header early in the second half.

County captain Mickey Demetriou missed a penalty in the first half and then it took a Nick Townsend save from a spot-kick to keep the lead and earn three deserved points.

“To be fair to Mickey he got us out of trouble with a last-ditch tackle not long after the penalty,” said Rowberry.

“People have questioned our robustness and our industriousness. That really annoyed me and it annoyed us as a group.

“We used that as motivation. It’s really clear what we can do with possession of the ball and how we try to play but the cliché goes that you’ve got to earn the right to play. We have proved we can do that in the last two games.”

JOY: County celebrate Courtney Baker-Richardson's winner

County bossed the game with their lively midfield trio of Jake Cain, Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper continuing to cause problems, while Demetriou was commanding at the back.

“I am delighted that it’s back to back wins and two clean sheets. We showed great character to do what we needed to do,” said Rowberry.

“Just because they are 23rd in the league, you can’t think that you can just turn up and turn them over.

“We had 25 shots at goal and we defended our goal terrifically, even though they had six shots.

“I am really, really pleased with our performance. We created enough chances and I felt at half-time that we should have been 3-0 up.

“They had three big centre-halves in the box and we were putting aerial balls in when really we needed to provide cutbacks and low crosses as soon as we got to the byline.

“For all our good play, we scored from a set play through Courtney Baker-Richardson who I thought was fantastic.”

One negative from Lincolnshire was a second-half injury for defender Josh Pask on his second appearance since signing from Coventry on loan.

“It’s hard to give a diagnosis at the moment but it’s not muscular. It was his knee and we will have to let it settle down,” said Rowberry.

“It’s a squad game and it’s really important that others step up and keep their place in the team.”

James Clarke replaced him and is in pole position to start against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.