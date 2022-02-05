LOOKING to eat local and tuck into some street food?

There’s been lots happening with Newport’s food scene lately – with Wales’ first Greggs drive-through opening, a third Domino’s opening, and another KFC on the cards – to name a few.

But along with chains, Newport has plenty of fantastic independent options which we want to highlight – this week we look at five popular food vans and small units.

Little Steak Hut

Little Steak Hut, based on Seven Stiles Avenue, is a trailer offering people (and dogs) hot steak. Since opening in 2016 it’s proven popular with a five-star rating on Facebook.

Mark Fredrickson, owner of Little Steak Hut

One reviewer writes:

“Best food ever… Great service with great fun staff too!”

Another said: “Absolutely amazing great quality and fab tasting food cooked to order and perfection. Nothing is too much trouble.”

Currently the business is closed on certain days for personal reasons - people can check Little Steak Hut's Facebook page for when it is open and closed.

You can follow Little Steak Hut at https://bit.ly/3FM3b6h

Chef Read Catering

This catering van, based at the Market Site on Usk Way, was opened by chef Vivienne Read in 2020. It offers breakfasts and lunches, daily specials, and sweet treats and has been nominated in the ‘caterer’ category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022 with 4.9 star on Facebook.

Vivienne Read, owner of Chef Read Catering

“Great food and a great service,” writes one reviewer while another said they highly recommended.

A weekly regular said:

“Food is always on point and delicious, standards never slip and always served awesome food with a smile… great friendly staff.”

You can follow Chef Read Catering at https://bit.ly/3AjtmjP

The New Salad Dodger

The New Salad Dodger offers hot and cold snacks from a van based at Mendalgief Retail Park, near TK Maxx, and has five stars on Facebook.

One reviewer said:

“The best van about! Absolutely amazing food… All the staff are lush and very polite. Always made to feel welcome and always leave with a smile.”

Other reviews describe it as “amazing” and praises the van which “never fails to deliver”.

You can follow The New Salad Dodgers at https://bit.ly/3GVoQui

Tin Can Kitchen

Tin Can Kitchen, is a shipping container based in What! car park in Chartist Way, which opened in 2020 and offers street food to take-away, order for collection, or get delivered. It has 4.8 stars on Facebook.

Head chef and co-owner of Tin Can Kitchen, Barry Fallon

A first-time trier writes:

“It will definitely not be our last time – absolutely amazing food, great quality, great taste” with another describing it as “a little gem”.

One review says it offers “really fresh food beautifully cooked… tastes like five-star restaurant food” and another praises the “very friendly” staff.

You can follow Tin Can Kitchen at https://bit.ly/3s09NJF

Al Forno

Al Forno is another shipping container based on Chartist Way, which followed on from the success of Tin Can Kitchen offering stone baked pizza for take-away, collection, or delivery. It has five stars on Facebook.

Al Forno hosted a free pizza day for mental health charity Mind

One reviewer describes it as “excellent” adding “won’t be bothering with other pizza places in future" and another praises the "piping hot quality food".

Another says:

“Best pizza we’ve had in a very long time… highly recommend”

You can follow Al Forno at https://bit.ly/358Jedb