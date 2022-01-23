JAMIE Roberts is set for a last hurrah for the Dragons on Friday before leaving for Australia.

The former Wales and Lions centre is in his second season at Rodney Parade but is poised to make an early departure for family reasons.

The 35-year-old, who is set to become a father of two, has been in negotiations with the Dragons about ending his contract with reports that he could sign for the Waratahs in Australia, who get their season under way next month.

Roberts could be in line for one last appearance for Dean Ryan's men when they host Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm), a crucial game as they hunt only their second win of a challenging season.

The powerful centre, who won 94 Wales caps and played in three Tests for the Lions, was a huge hit for the Dragons last season after joining from the Stormers.

Jamie Roberts on the charge for Wales

Roberts made 18 appearances and his influence alongside up-and-coming Aneurin Owen led to a contract extension.

He missed the start of the current campaign with a knee injury and has played five times, most recently in the European Challenge Cup loss to Benetton in Treviso.

The Cardiff legend left the Arms Park for Racing 92 in France in 2013 before having spells in England with Harlequins and Bath, while also playing for Cambridge University in the Varsity match.

With Jack Dixon sidelined by an elbow injury, the Dragons would be down to Aneurin Owen and Adam Warren as their specialist centre options.

Tom Griffiths could be recalled from his loan at Coventry while wing Jared Rosser has been trialled at 13.

Former Wales centre Cory Allen was signed last summer but is still on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury.

The Dragons have been eyeing Bath's Welsh-qualified centre Max Clark for next season.