NEWPORT County AFC boss James Rowberry has challenged his side to make it three dashing yet robust performances on the spin at Leyton Orient.

The Exiles have a tough assignment in London on Tuesday night but head to Brisbane Road in high spirits thanks to a 4-0 home win over Harrogate and a 1-0 success at Scunthorpe.

County have climbed to fifth in the table and are three points off the automatic promotion spots.

A clash against Orient, who have lost just five games but sit 13th due to too many draws, will be a test of their credentials.

"We've got back-to-back wins and back-to-back clean sheets but now we've got to go away to Leyton Orient, which is a tough, tough game," said Rowberry.

"Their league position does not reflect where they are in the division and they have a very experienced manager in Kenny Jackett, who I respect a lot for what he has done in the game.

"We will have to prepare really well for that game and I said to the lads in the changing room at Scunthorpe that there are two important things now – sleep and nutrition. We have to prepare as best as we possibly can."

County bossed the game in Scunthorpe and should have won more comfortably.

They were denied by a trio of quickfire sensational saves and Mickey Demetriou hit the bar with a header and then missed a penalty.

Courtney Baker-Richardson scored the winner with a powerful header with Nick Townsend then saving a penalty to secure three well-deserved points.

Once again the Exiles played some delightful football with the young midfield trio of Jake Cain, Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper to the fore, but the whole team also pressed with energy and stood up to the physical challenge.

"People have questioned our robustness and industriousness. That really annoyed me and it annoyed us as a group," said Rowberry.

"We used that as motivation. It's really clear what we can do with possession of the ball and how we try to play but the cliché goes that you've got to earn the right to play. We have proved we can do that in the last two games."