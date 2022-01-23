Another eight people have died with covid-19, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

It brings the total number of confirmed fatalities in Wales to 6,771.

None of the deaths recorded in the latest reporting period occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, the area which covers Newport and Gwent.

Here, the number of deaths remains at 1,160, which has remained unchanged since the 24 reporting period prior to Tuesday, January 18.

But, Newport remains the area of Wales where new cases of the virus remain most prevalent at this time.

There were 253 new cases of covid in the city, which equates to 163.6 cases per 100,000 people – higher than anywhere else.

It means that despite Cardiff having more new cases in terms of raw numbers, with 381, there are only 103.8 cases per 100,000 residents of the capital.

Elsewhere in the wider Gwent area, Blaenau Gwent saw 69 new cases, Caerphilly 140, Monmouthshire 50, and Torfaen 115.

Nationwide, there were 2,827 new cases of the virus confirmed in this latest testing period.

And, it is the health data that will prove to be crucial over the coming weeks, as it will determine whether or not the Welsh Government decides to further loosen covid restrictions – with changes to face masks and covid passes currently remaining on the table, as long as the public health situation allows for it.

Below, you can check out the latest covid figures for each and every area in Wales.

Covid cases in Wales: area-by-area