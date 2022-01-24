Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff, and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures
- M4 eastbound, junction 34: The exit slip road of the M4 at junction 34 for Miskin will be closed overnight for much of this week. The eastbound slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each evening to allow maintenance work to take place. Closures will end on January 28.
- M4 eastbound, junction 32: Clearance work is going to close the entry slip road to the M4 eastbound at junction 32 for Coryton. The slip road will be shut overnight until February 5. It will close each evening between 8pm and 6am.
- M4 eastbound, junction 37-35: The M4 will be shut eastbound overnight at places this week. The motorway will be shut between junction 37 for Pyle and junction 35 for Pencoed to allow maintenance work to take place. It will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Monday and Tuesday night.
- M4 eastbound, junction 24A-23A: Resurfacing work will close the M4 between junction 24A for Coldra and junction 23A for Magor this week. The motorway will close for one night, between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 23: The M4 will be shut between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23 for Rogiet at points this week. Overnight closures will hit stretches of the westbound carriageway between 9pm and 6am on Monday night and Tuesday night. The closures will allow maintenance work to take place.
