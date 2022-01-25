PEOPLE in Wales are being encouraged to look at careers in the food and drink industry.

The Welsh Government has launched a campaign to showcase the ‘exciting and varied’ careers in the industry and has highlighted a Gwent brewery as a success story.

The Food Workforce Wales campaign is delivered by Food Skills Cymru and provides a new online jobs notice board for a number of vacancies available across the food and drink industry.

Lesley Griffiths, minister for rural affairs and North Wales and Trefnydd, said: “I am proud of the way our food and drink industry have carried out their business during what has been a most testing and turbulent time.

“We all want to see the sector grow further and this campaign shines a light on the diverse, exciting and rewarding roles and opportunities which are vital to our food and drink industry here in Wales.

“With the impact of the pandemic continuing to shape people’s evaluation of circumstance and career paths, there are many reasons to choose a career in this rapidly growing industry. With rising and competitive salaries as well as many opportunities for training and growth, a job in food and drink can be a career for life.”

Key to the success and reputation of Budweiser Brewing’s Magor site in Newport, is its highly skilled and diverse workforce of over 500 employees. The company continues to invest in helping its workers develop new skills which plays an important part in both the future of the business and its community.

Brewery manager, Lloyd Manship said: “We invest heavily in our apprenticeship scheme; for me that is absolutely critical, especially having progressed as an apprentice through the business myself. I have seen first-hand the importance of investing in people.”

By 2025, the Welsh Government aims to grow the food and drink sector’s value to £8.5 billion and increase the number of employees in the sector receiving the Welsh Living Wage to 80 per cent.

The Food Workforce Wales jobs board will have a number of opportunities for those already in the industry and also looking to enter the industry for the first time. There is also advice, support and guidance available.

Economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “Recognising the value of the people that make up their business and the importance of nurturing talent and skills development, food and drink companies in Wales are investing in people by creating opportunities for individuals across Wales.

“The food sector is at the heart of the foundational economy and we all rely on a consistent and reliable supply of food into supermarkets and onto our plates. The industry is vital to the future prosperity of the Welsh economy and this campaign will be important in attracting new entrants and future-proofing the sector.”

Chairman of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andy Richardson said: “The Food Workforce Wales campaign will support businesses as they continue to grow by showcasing the diverse range of roles that are instrumental to the success of our flourishing manufacturing industry.

“The campaign will also help businesses build on the momentum of transforming Wales’s food and drink industry for the future”

The Food Workforce Wales campaign can be found at: https://www.foodskills.cymru/food-workforce-wales/