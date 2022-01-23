A WOMAN was punched and kicked as she left a Gwent supermarket.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Chelsea Hurd was attacked by Emily Dillon outside the Asda store in in Cwmbran.

The 24-year-old defendant, from Pontypool, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offence took place on May 14, 2021.

Dillon, of Upper Race, was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

She must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay Miss Hurd £400 in compensation.

The defendant was also told to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.