A WOMAN was punched and kicked as she left a Gwent supermarket.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Chelsea Hurd was attacked by Emily Dillon outside the Asda store in in Cwmbran.
The 24-year-old defendant, from Pontypool, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
The offence took place on May 14, 2021.
Dillon, of Upper Race, was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
She must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay Miss Hurd £400 in compensation.
The defendant was also told to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
