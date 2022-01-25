A PROFESSIONAL wrestler best known for entertaining thousands of fans in America is set to pay Newport a visit later this year, in what is likely to be an emotional return.

Former WWE star Scott Garland, best known for competing under the character name Scotty Too Hotty, is the star name set to appear at Newport’s Exposure Wrestling company show later this year.

It might be a name more familiar with lapsed fans of the entertainment, and certainly fans of the hard-hitting programming in the late 90s and early 2000s.

While the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were the household names of the time, Scotty too Hotty was certainly a fan favourite, and often involved in comedy sketches both in and out of the ring.

But, that isn't to say that he didn't appear in big spots though - taking part at four Wrestlemania events.

More recently, Mr Garland has been employed by the WWE in a backstage capacity, training the next big names in wrestling at their performance academy in Orlando, Florida.

But, late last year, he made the decision to leave, and is making a return to active competition, appearing at shows across the globe.

And, come Sunday, March 6, when Exposure Wrestling takes place at The Neon in Clarence Place, Mr Garland will be appearing in Newport for the first time in seven years.

However, it is likely to be an emotional return to the ring for the 48-year-old.

On his last appearance in the city, he was joined with his long-term tag team partner, Brian Christopher, with whom they wrestled as Too Cool.

But, in 2018, Mr Christopher died at the age of 46, and in recent appearances and social media posts, Mr Garland has paid tribute to his former friend.

Along with the big name American star, the show is set to feature a number of professional wrestlers from across South Wales and the rest of the UK.

