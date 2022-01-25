A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARC DAVIDSON, 35, of Bowls Terrace, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 on August 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN LEE EDWARDS, 47, of Rockleigh Avenue, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Ystrad Mynach police station on December 14, 2021.

JOSHUA PROSSER, 22, of Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tredegar, on July 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CORY THOMAS, 26, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on Commercial Street on June 16, 2021.

SIMONE CHLOE BRATTON, 28, of Ethley Drive, Raglan, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monmouth Road on July 13, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE PHILLIP WALL, 41, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4246, Govilon, Monmouthshire, on July 8, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON MICHELLE LLOYD, 51, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITHS, 35, of Monnow Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Avondale Road, Cwmbran, on July 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRIANNE O'FLAHERTY, 34, of Jeddo Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 14, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG OLSEN, 31, of Charles Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.