Google has issued a second serious warning to Chrome users this month after a record breaking number of attacks last year.
New vulnerabilities have been found just weeks after a previous urgent update was issued, with Google finding 26 new security flaws in the system.
The company warns that 16 of these vulnerabilities pose a ‘High’ threat level to its estimated two billion Chrome users, while one is classified as Critically dangerous.
Google has restricted information about the attacks to allow users time to update their Chrome software before others can take advantage of the vulnerabilities.
The blog post says: “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.”
Linux, macOS and Windows users are all affected and you must take immediate action, Forbes reports.
Critical and High threat to Google Chrome users
These are the Critical and High rated threats to Chrome users announced by Google.
- Critical CVE-2022-0289: Use after free in Safe browsing. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2022-01-05
- High CVE-2022-0290: Use after free in Site isolation. Reported by Brendon Tiszka and Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2021-10-15
- High CVE-2022-0291: Inappropriate implementation in Storage. Reported by Anonymous on 2021-12-19
- High CVE-2022-0292: Inappropriate implementation in Fenced Frames. Reported by Brendon Tiszka on 2021-11-16
- High CVE-2022-0293: Use after free in Web packaging. Reported by Rong Jian and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2021-12-30
- High CVE-2022-0294: Inappropriate implementation in Push messaging. Reported by Rong Jian and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2021-11-23
- High CVE-2022-0295: Use after free in Omnibox. Reported by Weipeng Jiang (@Krace) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2021-12-09
- High CVE-2022-0296: Use after free in Printing. Reported by koocola(@alo_cook) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2021-12-30
- High CVE-2022-0297: Use after free in Vulkan. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-11-28
- High CVE-2022-0298: Use after free in Scheduling. Reported by Yangkang (@dnpushme) of 360 ATA on 2021-05-25
- High CVE-2022-0300: Use after free in Text Input Method Editor. Reported by Rong Jian and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2021-12-01
- High CVE-2022-0301: Heap buffer overflow in DevTools. Reported by Abdulrahman Alqabandi, Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research on 2021-12-03
- High CVE-2022-0302: Use after free in Omnibox. Reported by Weipeng Jiang (@Krace) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2021-12-10
- High CVE-2022-0304: Use after free in Bookmarks. Reported by Rong Jian and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2021-12-22
- High CVE-2022-0305: Inappropriate implementation in Service Worker API. Reported by @uwu7586 on 2021-12-23
- High CVE-2022-0306: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2021-12-29
