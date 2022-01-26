PLANS to build a bed and breakfast on the site of a former doctors' surgery in Blaenavon have been given the go-ahead in a bid to draw in more tourists to the heritage town.
Carreg Wen Surgery, located just off Church Road in Blaenavon, was one of two doctors' surgeries in the town before it was closed.
Now, the empty building will be given a new lease of life after Torfaen County Borough Council approved plans for a bed and breakfast last week – with 18 bedrooms being proposed for commuters and those visiting the UNESCO World Heritage sites in the town.
A closer look at the plans show 11 bedrooms will be created on the site’s ground floor, with a further seven on the first floor.
A steel staircase on the outside of the building will also be erected to allow access to the first floor bedrooms.
The plans also state that the bed and breakfast would also offer accommodation to locals struggling to find homes. This would be on a temporary basis and would also apply to people in need of short term support.
The bed and breakfast would initially employ four staff members, three on a part-time basis, with the aim to recruit more staff if the site becomes busier.
The application was made by Andrew Bolter, of Abertillery.
