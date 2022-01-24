NEWPORT has been ranked among such luxurious destinations as Paris, Dubai, Hawaii and the Maldives in a list of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world.
Newport might not be the first place which springs to mind when planning your lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous holiday, but a new study of social media may have potential visitors eschewing London and Marrakesh for two weeks in the Port.
Thanks to its apparent photogenic appeal on Instagram, the Celtic Manor Resort was one of the global top 20 in a list compiled by personal finance firm Money.co.uk
White sands, blue skies and tropical rainforest were obviously not the only criteria on the list.
After analysing more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s 'most Insta-worthy accommodation', they crowned the Celtic Manor in Newport number 14 in the world’s top 20 most beautiful hotels.
It was also ranked second in the UK, with number one spot going to Claridge’s in London.
READ MORE:
- Newport woman told photos of rats in her house not proof of infestation
- Gwent sisters undertaking 3,000-mile Atlantic rowing challenge
- Harry Redknapp coming to Newport for exclusive ICC event
The Celtic Manor Resort includes the five-star Resort Hotel, the historic 19th century Manor House with 70 rooms, Coldra Court and the Newbridge on Usk country inn.
The Celtic Manor Resort was recognised alongside the likes of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, which, according to money.co.uk, is the most beautiful five-star hotel on the planet.
The full top 20 in the world is as follows:
- Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
- Soneva Jani, Maldives
- Bellagio, Las Vegas
- The Plaza, New York
- Beverly Hills Hotel, California
- Halekulani, Hawaii
- Claridges Hotel, London
- The Ritz Paris, Paris
- Niyama, Maldives
- W Barcelona, Barcelona
- Villa Cimbrone, Ravello
- Palace Hotel Tokyo, Tokyo
- Excellence El Carmen, Dominican Republic
- Celtic Manor Resort, Newport
- La Mamounia, Marrakesh
- The Dorchester, London
- Palazzo Versace Dubai, Dubai,
- Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast, Australia
- The Savoy, London
- 1 Hotel South Beach, Florida
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.