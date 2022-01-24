Toy Story will be heading to Cardiff for its live show later this year, but the date has been rescheduled due to coronavirus.
Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” will be presented live in concert for the first time in the UK in 2022 with a nationwide tour.
Toy Story in Concert will feature a screening of the groundbreaking complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film.
The “Toy Story” films are beloved worldwide for their compelling characters, extraordinary storytelling, stunning visuals and the music of Randy Newman.
The composer and songwriter is behind signature songs including “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Strange Things” and “I Will Go Sailing No More.”
The Cardiff show, at St David’s Hall, will now take place on April 18. All tickets will remain valid for the new date.
What to expect at Toy Story in Concert
Ever wonder what toys do when people aren't around? “Toy Story” answers that question with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody, the lanky, likeable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.
Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz.
But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the comically-mismatched duo eventually learn to put aside their differences, and they find themselves on a hilarious adventure-filled mission where the only way they can survive is to form an uneasy alliance.
Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert is presented by Senbla and performed by the Novello Orchestra conducted by David Mahoney.
How to get tickets to Toy Story in Concert in Cardiff
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Prices range from £29.50 to £65.50.
You can get tickets via Ticketmaster here.
