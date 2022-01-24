PLANS for a new beauty salon in Cwmbran have been given the go-ahead.
The salon will be located on Llandowlais Street in the Two Locks area of Cwmbran, on the site of a former hairdressers 'G Style Barbers' – next door to the popular Jade Garden Chinese takeaway. Torfaen County Borough Council approved the plans last week.
The proposals have been submitted by a Miss Rebekah Hennah and show the salon would be spread across two floors.
The ground floor would house the majority of the salon, with the first floor being converted into a separate kitchen and treatment room.
According to the planning application, the building has been used as a hairdressers for almost forty years.
