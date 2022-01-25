EIGHT families have moved to Gwent so far as part of the national resettlement programmes for people fleeing Afghanistan.

The UK has promised to rehome thousands of Afghan nationals who escaped the country when the Taliban regained power last summer.

Interpreters and other locals who helped the British armed forces are among those prioritised for help, under two UK Government schemes to resettle Afghan nationals around the country.

Each of Gwent's five councils has welcomed its first Afghan family, and more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

British soldiers were flown into Afghanistan last August to organise mass evacuations from Kabul airport, as the resurgent Taliban bore down on the capital city. Recently, the UK's armed forces minister said the Ministry of Defence continues to bring around 250 people out of Afghanistan every week, mostly through Pakistan.

"Our commitment to those who served alongside our armed forces during our time in Afghanistan is absolute, and we will keep bringing people here for as long as people who are eligible want to come," minister James Heappey told LBC.

Ministry of Defence handout photo of members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport in Afghanistan, January 19, 2022. Picture: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD

Families are being rehomed under the year-old Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) and the newer Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which launched earlier this month. Councils that sign up to the ACRS will get £20,520 to cover the rehoming costs of each person they take in.

In Blaenau Gwent, the county borough council has pledged to take in four households under the ARAP scheme, and has housed one family to date. Discussions are ongoing to decide the council's participation in ACRS.

Caerphilly County Borough Council hasn't set a specific target for a number of households, and a spokesman said the local authority has helped resettle refugees since the height of the Syrian Civil War in 2015.

He said the council's "focus is on refugee families and family groups" and has so far resettled one family under the ARAP scheme. Any landlords in the private rented sector who have a suitable property to offer are encouraged to contact the council at caerphillywewant@caerphilly.gov.uk

Monmouthshire County Council also noted its history of supporting people who fled Afghanistan, including six former interpreters who were resettled there before the current humanitarian crisis.

No specific target has been set for the current resettlement schemes, but three families have so far been welcomed under ARAP and ACRS, and more are expected to arrive.

"The council is eager to hear from landlords who have properties which could be leased to families being resettled into the area," a spokeswoman said.

Ministry of Defence handout photo of a full flight of 265 people on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport, Afghanistan, January 19, 2022. Picture: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD

In Newport, the city council has not set a target for the number of households it will resettle, but has so far welcomed two families under ARAP and ACRS.

"The council is committed to supporting further families and, although we cannot give a specific number, continue to work with private landlords across the city to identify suitable accommodation," a spokeswoman said. "Newport has a long history of welcoming people seeking sanctuary and will continue to offer a place of safety for those fleeing conflict and persecution."

The council in Torfaen has pledged to resettle six households under ARAP, and talks are ongoing about its involvement in ACRS. One family has arrived so far, and the council said it is awaiting the arrival of the second, third and fourth families "in the next few weeks".