TWO more deaths have been confirmed here in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It takes the total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,162.
Wales has seen a further 4,327 new cases, with Public Health Wales statistics showing a total of 11 new deaths.
There are 998 new cases confirmed in Gwent.
The total amount of deaths for the entire pandemic now stands at 6,782.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport has the highest number of new cases with 377, that's the second highest case rate in Wales. Only Cardiff has more with 588.
Caerphilly has 284 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 159.
Blaenau Gwent has 101 new cases, with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 77.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 69
• Blaenau Gwent - 101
• Bridgend - 198
• Caerphilly - 284
• Cardiff - 588
• Carmarthenshire - 295
• Ceredigion - 38
• Conwy - 102
• Denbighshire - 122
• Flintshire - 110
• Gwynedd - 104
• Merthyr Tydfil - 89
• Monmouthshire - 77
• Neath Port Talbot - 187
• Newport – 377
• Pembrokeshire - 125
• Powys - 130
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 316
• Swansea - 368
• Torfaen - 159
• Vale of Glamorgan - 191
• Wrexham - 188
• Unknown location – 23
• Resident outside Wales – 86
