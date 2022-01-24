Jamie Roberts will be leaving the Dragons at the end of the month with a “heavy heart”.

The 35-year-old has been granted an early release from his Dragons contract to move to Australia and join Sydney-born partner Nicole, who is expecting the couple’s second child.

Reports over the weekend linked Roberts with a move to Australian side Waratahs, who are based in New South Wales.

Roberts, who won 94 caps for Wales and played three Tests for the British & Irish Lions, signed for the Men of Gwent in August 2020.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring five tries, and is set for his swansong on Friday night when the Dragons host Benetton in the United Rugby Championship at Rodney Parade.

Roberts has thanked the Welsh region for understanding his request to move overseas and paid tribute to the supporters for their support during his time at the Dragons.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m leaving the Dragons at the end of the month. I’d like to personally thank Dean for understanding my personal circumstances,” he said.

“As my Sydney-born partner is expecting our second child in March, we feel the best decision for our family is to be surrounded by her support network in Sydney during this period.

“Although it’ll be difficult leaving, I do so with many fond memories.

“As well as enjoying wearing the jersey and playing, I’ve taken great satisfaction in supporting and witnessing the growth and development of many younger players in the squad, many of whom are no doubt destined for success in the game.

“It’s been great fun playing back at Rodney Parade, where my parents took me as a young lad growing up to watch the Black and Ambers.

“Although supporters haven’t been able to attend as much as they’d have liked, for obvious reasons, I’d like to thank them for their support.

“The club is nothing without its supporters, and I hope that moving forwards, the playing group can give fans lots to cheer about from the terraces.

“I wish the coaching and playing group nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Dragons boss Dean Ryan added: “We thank Jamie for his time at Dragons and the support he has given us; helping stabilise the environment and encouraging youngsters to come through.

“We fully support what has been a difficult decision for him to make.

“We wish him a safe trip over to Australia and look forward to welcoming him and his family back to Rodney Parade in the years to come.”