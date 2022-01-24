If you've ever wanted to watch the Brits Awards live from the o2 then you could be in luck with free tickets up for grabs now.
The Brits are offering tickets to all NHS and emergency staff that hold a Blue Light Card.
If you want to be in the chance of some free tickets, Blue Lightworkers can enter to get free tickets for the show via the Blue Light Tickets website where you can enter a ballot.
Anyone who is lucky enough to win some tickets will be emailed the tickets ahead of the event and will be given up to two tickets per card member.
How to apply for a Blue Light Card?
Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online via their website.
If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.
The card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.
