A POST Office in a Monmouthshire village has warned its residents that a slump in business means it could be forced to close in as little as two months’ time.

Postmaster Sharon Franklin confirmed this week that she will have to close Magor Post Office – located in the village’s bustling shopping square – at the end of March if its trade levels didn’t improve.

It follows weeks of speculation around the future of the Post office, with many fearing it would close at the end of February.

And it’s not the first time Magor Post Office has been threatened with closure, after it was left without a postmaster in 2016. Ms Franklin was recruited thanks to a village-led campaign and the Post Office remained open.

Ms Franklin has now issued a plea to Magor residents to help the struggling Post Office once again so it can continue to serve the village.

“It’s all because our income has gone down and our footfall has dropped,” Ms Franklin said.

“I have given it till the end of March now as the Royal Mail are trying to come up with something to help us – I’ve also reached out to the council for help.

“But I’m also asking the public to help by simply making use of us.

“You can withdraw cash, pay in cash and cheques to all high street banks here – and there’s lots more we can do. So, I’m hopefully looking forward to seeing old and new customers.

“But if there’s no improvement, I will have to close at the end of March so if the village want to keep it then they’ll need to support it.”

News of the Post Office’s potential closure prompted an outcry of support on social media from residents.

David Buckley said: “The Post Office is an essential part of our village. It may be significant that the loss in trade associated with the parking restrictions and the suggestions to make the square pedestrianised.

“We always use the Post Office for our banking and cash withdrawals. Come on Magor and Undy – support our businesses.”

Rachel Harris said: “It would be such a shame to see it close, [it’s] such an asset to our community.

“It’s so easy to pay in cash/cheques with [the Post Office], with so many banks shutting the Post Office is an absolute God send.

“We also always tax our cars through the Post Office rather than go online, it’s so simple and so nice to have the personal touch.”

Frances Taylor, who represents the Mill ward as an independent councillor for Monmouthshire County Council, said she would do everything she could to keep the Post Office open.

“I’ll be speaking further to Sharon, working with the Post Office, our MP and both councils,” she said.

“I’ve written many times about how vital it is that we all try the best we can to support our local businesses and services.

“Footfall seems to have increased more generally, [but] there is probably a slightly more complex picture for the Post Office.

“Once we have a clear picture, we can work with Sharon and the Post Office to find solutions.”