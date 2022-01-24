A MAN has admitted sexually assaulting a woman on a night out in Newport city centre last September.
Gregory Gair, 36, appeared via video link at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with sexual assault.
The incident was captured on CCTV, and Gair, of Bishton Street in Newport, admitted the offence.
“Mr Gair had been out drinking with friends in Newport town centre and it was while he was trying to get home this assault happened,” said prosecutor Jack Stanley.
“The victim was standing outside of the shops on High Street with two other friends.”
Gair reached up the victim's skirt and touched her “on two occasions” without consent, Mr Stanley told the court.
“Unfortunately it seems to be the case where the alcohol was in, the common sense was out,” said Stephen Ritter, defending.
Gair was remanded in custody, and will be sentenced on February 10 at Newport Crown Court.
