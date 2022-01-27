NEWPORT City Council is facing growing opposition to a policy banning vehicles on week days, with critics saying it is causing "upset" for mourners.

Council-run cemeteries in Christchurch and St Woolos are locked for vehicle access on week days, reportedly for health and safety reasons including those around coronavirus.

A Conservative campaigner has already accused the local authority of "over-reacting", and now the council's Liberal Democrat group has launched a petition calling on the gates to be unlocked.

Currently, week day access to the council's cemeteries is limited to pedestrians only. Public vehicles are allowed inside on weekends, bank holidays and religious festivals.

"Residents have been upset at finding the gates closed to them when they want to pay their respects," Lib Dem council group leader Carmel Townsend said. "I am worried that residents with disabilities, or who find it hard to walk long distances, are being shut out from visiting their loved ones’ graves."

The Lib Dems have also complained about the advice that, if someone needs specific vehicle access to a cemetery in the week, they should phone the council switchboard.

"Waiting for a switchboard to connect you to the right person doesn’t work," said party campaigner Nurul Islam. "Mourning doesn’t follow a timetable."

Their petition comes after Conservative Party campaigner Michael Enea said Newport's cemetery policy was different from other councils in Wales, such as Cardiff, Swansea, Blaenau Gwent and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

"The grieving families I have spoken with are deeply upset," he said. "There is a feeling that the council’s reasoning for the ban on vehicles is excessive. The council has over-reacted. It needs reviewing urgently and it needs to be relaxed."

Newport City Council has been contacted for comment on its policy and the concerns raised by campaigners.