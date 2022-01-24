Presenter Holly Willoughby was missing from ITV's This Morning once again today and fans were left wondering why she wasn't hosting.
In Willoughby's place was former Saturday's singer Rochelle Humes who stepped up to host with fellow This Morning presenter Philip Schofield.
Although viewers were happy to see Humes, they questioned why Willougnbly was once again not hosting.
With many asking the big question as to whether Holly has left and if Rochelle may be taking over hosting duties.
One wrote: "We’ve got a very busy show for you today so let’s get straight to it ie let’s not talk about the elephant in the room that Holly is off again."
Many expected the popular host to be back after her appearing hosting Dancing on Ice over the weekend.
But Holly will return as she's only away for two weeks to film the new series Superstar Survival with Lee Mack and Wim Hof.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.