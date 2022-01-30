A MONMOUTHSHIRE man claims that illegal waste at a farm near Monmouth could be leaching into the water course, months after legal action was taken against the owner.

Owner of Glannau Farm Philip Johns, 67, from Monmouth, was brought before Newport Magistrates Court following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

On November 23, 2021, Johns was ordered to pay approximately £13,500 - a £6,480 fine, NRW’s costs and a victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to disposing of controlled waste in or on land at Glannau Farm, Lydart in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health, failing to comply with a stop notice issued by Natural Resources Wales, and submitting controlled waste or knowingly causing controlled waste to be submitted to a listed operation at Glannau Farm without the benefit of an environmental permit.

The case against Glannau Farm was adjourned by the court on numerous occasions due to the impact of Covid-19, which resulted in what NRW referred to as "an unfortunate delay".

David Griffiths, team leader industry and waste regulation for NRW, said: “Our officers visited Glannau farm in May 2020 after receiving reports regarding waste activities.

“Multiple deposits of waste were found, including construction and demolition waste, household waste, wood, plastic, metals, and soil as well as evidence of burning of waste, presenting a risk to the environment and human health.

“During subsequent visits, our officers observed further offending of the same nature and stop notices were served on Mr Johns in an attempt to prevent the illegal activity."

However, Michael Moffatt, who lives near the farm, said that two months on from the court case the waste was still in situ.

"Buried below this area are hundreds of tons of illegal waste rotting and leeching in to the sub-soil and the water course just below Glanau Farm," he said.

"What are the authorities doing about this major potential health issue?

"Nothing but hot air and meetings with legal advisors."

READ MORE:

He branded the case against Johns "a legal fudge".

"Even more surprising was that Mr Johns walked away from the court still holding a Waste Carriers Licence," Mr Moffatt said.

NRW's Mr Griffiths said: “The issue of sentencing is a matter for the court and in this case, was dealt with by a District Judge who imposed the sentence in line with the sentencing guidelines.”

NRW say they now plan to visit the farm and "where appropriate" issue further enforcement notices to remove the waste deposits from site as they are illegal deposits.

NRW say they are also in the process of revoking Mr Johns Waste Carriers licence.

Mr Moffatt says that, on three separate occasions during 2021, he advised NRW and MCC to take both soil and water samples from around the site.

"As far as I am aware no soil or water samples as yet been taken," he said.

NRW have stated that there is "no evidence to suggest that these waste deposits have caused any pollution to the wider environment".

The case has also been referred to the WRA (Welsh Revenue Authority) for investigation into potential landfill tax evasion.

Mr Johns was contacted for comment.